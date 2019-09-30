Justforex_nb_campaign

Nigerian activist, Chido Onumah who was arrested on Sunday, September 29th has been released.

Onumah was arrested by the State Security Service, SSS, at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening at about 5:00 p.m. He was taken to the SSS office in Abuja and detained for about five …

chido.JPG

