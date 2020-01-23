The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, presented two witnesses before Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja against Senator Shehu Sani.
The EFCC is prosecuting Sani on a two-count criminal charge, …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/38YEBzH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The EFCC is prosecuting Sani on a two-count criminal charge, …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/38YEBzH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]