Metro Update!!!Lagos State Building Collapse: 40 Children Rescued , 8 Dead(Photos) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Reports have it that the Lagos State rescue team has recovered eight dead children from the rubbles of the collapsed building while forty have so far been rescued alive.

The school is said to have close to 150 students on its register. Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, is …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2O3IVDP

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top