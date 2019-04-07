Politics Update: Lift visa restriction on Nigerians, Saraki begs Qatar govt – Vanguard News

#1
President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on the Government of Qatar to end its visa restriction on Nigerians.

Saraki, according to a statement by his Media Office, made the request during a meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar, …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2D0Avcn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[97]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top