Metro Update: Only one of our pastors was abducted – Adeboye – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, on Friday night August 2nd, said contrary to his earlier comment, only one pastor of the church was abducted by kidnappers along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday August 1st. He made the clarification while addressing …

rccg.PNG


Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2T2MRaM
