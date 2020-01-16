A male teacher at Muvandori Day Secondary School in Embu North Sub-County, Kenya accused of defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old girl studying at the institution, has been arrested.
The suspect, Moses Kimanthi, was arraigned at the Embu Law Courts on Tuesday, January 14, where he …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2FVvcfi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspect, Moses Kimanthi, was arraigned at the Embu Law Courts on Tuesday, January 14, where he …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2FVvcfi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[98]