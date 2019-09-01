UPDATED: Boko Haram sacks Chibok village, sets house ablaze BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI Suspected members of Boko Haram sect yesterday invaded Yimirmugza near Kautikari community of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno state, sacked community members, destroyed and set houses on fire. They equally looted some foodstuffs. File: …
