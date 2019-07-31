A Deputy Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Henry Adewunmi, on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West African examination certificate with five credits, contrary to claims by the opposition. Mr Adewumi made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions …
