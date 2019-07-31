JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics UPDATED: Presidential Election Tribunal: WAEC official testifies for Buhari, says president obtained five credits – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
A Deputy Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Henry Adewunmi, on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West African examination certificate with five credits, contrary to claims by the opposition. Mr Adewumi made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions …

buhari1.jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2K4G8ds
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top