President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, has said that the nation does not have any binding with the Igbos. Taiga explained that Biafra and Urhobo do not even share a common boundary and there is nothing binding the Igbos with them. Speaking with Vanguard, the business mogul said, “I take the position of the Southern Leaders Forum that some of those statements are for negotiations. “We the Urhobo Nation know we are not even neighbours to some of those people who said we are part of them. “We have the Ijaw to the west, we have the Edo to the north, and we have the Anioma to the northeast, so there is nothing that binds us. “The Youngman, Nnamdi Kanu lives in England and makes all sorts of claims. The Southern Leaders Forum said any attack on any party of the South is an attack against the whole South, so we do not intend to select any nation in the whole of the South for special attack", he said. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has listed Urhobo and the entire Delta State in the map of Biafra.