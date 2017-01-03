About nineteen states are raising the minimum wage today in a shift that stands to lift the income of millions of workers. The minimum wage will be increased in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington to start 2017. Oregon, Washington, D.C., and Maryland will see wage increases in their states later on this year. Wages will be increased by different amounts in different states, and sometimes by different amounts within those states. New York State, for example, will see the minimum wage rise to $11 in New York City, $10 in downstate suburbs, and $9.70 elsewhere. Small businesses in the city will increase the wage to $10.50 for city employees, ABC station WABC-TV in New York reported. Alvin Major, a New York City fast-food worker, and 51-year-old father of four, told The Associated Press that the increase in pay will make a difference in people’s lives. “The price of food has gone up. Rent has gone up. Everything has gone up,” Major said. “This will make a difference for so many people.” The federal government has not raised the federal minimum wage in over seven years, when it was raised from $6.55 to $7.25 on July 24, 2009.