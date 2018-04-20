The US Air Force has ordered the development of a hypersonic cruise missile, which it hopes will travel at Mach 5 - five times the speed of sound - through air defences and keep fighter jet pilots out of harm’s way.
Defence giant Lockheed Martin has been tasked with producing the weapon as part of a prototype programme led by the US Department of Defence.
