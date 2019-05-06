World US Air Force successfully shoots down multiple missiles with a laser – Engadget

The US Air Force just edged closer to its goal of outfitting aircraft with laser weapons.

Testers at the White Sands Missile Range have successfully shot down multiple air-launched missiles using the Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD), proving that it can hold up under intense situations....



Read more via Engadget – https://engt.co/2PPR7ZC

