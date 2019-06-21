advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World US bars civilian flights from area of Iran drone shootdown – Daily MonitorHome

#1
Washington on Thursday barred American civilian flights from the area where Iran shot down a US military drone, a strike that President Donald Trump slammed as a “big mistake.”

The downing of the drone — which Washington insists was above international waters but Iran says was …

blast.JPG

Read more via Daily MonitorHome – http://bit.ly/2WU4VDZ

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top