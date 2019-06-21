Washington on Thursday barred American civilian flights from the area where Iran shot down a US military drone, a strike that President Donald Trump slammed as a “big mistake.”
The downing of the drone — which Washington insists was above international waters but Iran says was …
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – http://bit.ly/2WU4VDZ
Get more World News
The downing of the drone — which Washington insists was above international waters but Iran says was …
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – http://bit.ly/2WU4VDZ
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]