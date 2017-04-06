U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington of Texas has argued against benefits for the poor and unemployed. Washington reports that Arrington cited a godly reference to justify changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP. In a hearing held on the future of SNAP, Rep. Arrington declared, ''the scripture tells us in 2 Thessalonians 3:10: ‘For even when we were with you we gave you this rule: If a man will not work, he shall not eat.’ And then it goes on to say, ‘We hear that some among you are idle.'' ''I think that every American, Republican or Democrat wants to help the needy among us. And I think it’s a reasonable expectation that we have work requirements. I think that gives more credibility, frankly, to SNAP,” Arrington declared.