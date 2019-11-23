Metro US court issues arrest warrant for Allen Onyema – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Due the mutual legal assistance policy that allows both Nigeria and the US to extradite suspects, Alllen Onyema may be handed over to the US authorities.

Allen Onyema may soon be extradited to the United State of America to face the US authorities over the $20m …

allen.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/37vYPk0

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top