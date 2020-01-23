World US Democrat Sanders projected to win Nevada – P.M. News

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will sweep Nevada Democratic Party caucuses on Saturday, according to several media projections.

At nine percent of the precincts reporting, the 76 year-old Sanders held over double the number of the popular votes of former Vice President Joseph Biden....

sanders.JPG

