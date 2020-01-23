U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will sweep Nevada Democratic Party caucuses on Saturday, according to several media projections.
At nine percent of the precincts reporting, the 76 year-old Sanders held over double the number of the popular votes of former Vice President Joseph Biden....
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/38SjIWO
Get more World News
At nine percent of the precincts reporting, the 76 year-old Sanders held over double the number of the popular votes of former Vice President Joseph Biden....
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/38SjIWO
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]