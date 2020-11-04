Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
US elections 2020: Nigerian Clergy appeals to Americans to vote for Trump - New Telegraph
Christians in America have been urged to vote for President Donald Trump - The call was made by pastor Bassey James of Africa ministers forum - According to the cleric, the hand of God is on Trump Pastor Bassey James, international vice-chair, Africa ministers forum, an international body…
www.newtelegraphng.com