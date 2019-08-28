The US Embassy, Abuja has denied blocking appointment dates for visa interview of Nigerians seeking to travel to their country.
The Public Affairs Department of the Embassy made this known in response to a question by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2HvReXc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Public Affairs Department of the Embassy made this known in response to a question by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2HvReXc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]