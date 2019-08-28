JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro US Embassy Releases Information About Visa Interview Appointments – Tori News

#1
The US Embassy, Abuja has denied blocking appointment dates for visa interview of Nigerians seeking to travel to their country.

The Public Affairs Department of the Embassy made this known in response to a question by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.....

united.JPG

Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2HvReXc

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top