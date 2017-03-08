The United States government has issued a statement saying Nigerians with valid visas don't need to postpone or cancel their travel to the United States. The U.S. Embassy said Nigeria isn't among the countries named in the Executive Order on Immigration issued on March 6 by the White House. According to the US government, there's no prohibition against Nigerian lawful permanent residents or persons with a valid visa or other U.S. Government authorisation from entering the United States. The clarification followed conflicting reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa.