Metro US grants asylum to Nigerian journalist Ohimai Amaize – Premium Times

#1
Ohimai Amaize, a former AIT presenter who fled Nigeria last year, has been granted asylum in the United States, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The journalist confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES in an e-mail Sunday. “I have just received notice of my asylum approval,” he said. …

ohimai.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2G4q1tx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top