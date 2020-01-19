Ohimai Amaize, a former AIT presenter who fled Nigeria last year, has been granted asylum in the United States, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.
The journalist confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES in an e-mail Sunday. “I have just received notice of my asylum approval,” he said. …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2G4q1tx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The journalist confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES in an e-mail Sunday. “I have just received notice of my asylum approval,” he said. …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2G4q1tx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]