US House Committee votes to defeat Trump's travel ban

The US House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted, 22-10, to terminate President Donald Trump’s expanded travel ban and rein in presidential authority to issue such travel restrictions.

Now headed to the House floor, the bill is not expected to clear the Republican-controlled Senate, the Politico reports. …

