Governors of the south-east have expressed support for Allen Onyema, chief executive officer of Air Peace, who was recently indicted for fraud by the US authorities.
The United States Department of Justice had accused Onyema of moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts in a scheme involving “false documents” based on the purchase of airplanes
