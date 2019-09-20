Metro US indictment: South-east govs ask Buhari to protect Onyema - The Cable

#1
Governors of the south-east have expressed support for Allen Onyema, chief executive officer of Air Peace, who was recently indicted for fraud by the US authorities.

The United States Department of Justice had accused Onyema of moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts in a scheme involving “false documents” based on the purchase of airplanes

Allen-Onyema-e1542475486944.jpg

read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top