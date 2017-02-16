Submit Post Advertise

    U.S. intelligence officials are withholding some sensitive information with President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reports.

    According to the report, some information presented to the president omitted sources and methods used by intelligence agencies during their operations in fear that that it would be compromised or leaked.

    Sources said that concerns stem largely from Trump's friendliness toward Russia and its president Vladimir Putin, and his encouragement of Russian operatives to hack Hillary Clinton's emails.
     
