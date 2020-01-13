The United States, US, has condemned the latest rocket attacks on its airbase in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.
Recall that officials and military sources had on Sunday evening disclosed that at least four Iraqi airmen were wounded......
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2R8Od2Y
Get more World News
Recall that officials and military sources had on Sunday evening disclosed that at least four Iraqi airmen were wounded......
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2R8Od2Y
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]