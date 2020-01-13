World US reacts to latest rockets attacks on its Iraqi airbase by Iran – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The United States, US, has condemned the latest rocket attacks on its airbase in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

Recall that officials and military sources had on Sunday evening disclosed that at least four Iraqi airmen were wounded......

us.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2R8Od2Y

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top