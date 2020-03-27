US Records 1.3m COVID-19 Cases, 82,246 Deaths » Naijaloaded
The United States recorded 1,894 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,246, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins covid-19
www.naijaloaded.com.ng
