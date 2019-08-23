JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro US releases identities of 80 Nigerians, others in mass fraud case (full list) – Legit.ng

#1
The United States government released full details and identities of the 80 suspected fraudsters, with many being Nigerians, arrested in the country.

According to a statement released by the US authorities, the suspects either played major roles in the alleged fraud or acted as accomplices....

fraud.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2KPLZ6U

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top