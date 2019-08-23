The United States government released full details and identities of the 80 suspected fraudsters, with many being Nigerians, arrested in the country.
According to a statement released by the US authorities, the suspects either played major roles in the alleged fraud or acted as accomplices....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2KPLZ6U
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to a statement released by the US authorities, the suspects either played major roles in the alleged fraud or acted as accomplices....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2KPLZ6U
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 11.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[60]