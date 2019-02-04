World US sends 3,750 more troops to Mexico border – Pentagon – Daily MonitorHome

#1
The United States will send an additional 3,750 troops to its frontier with Mexico, the Pentagon said Sunday, as President Donald Trump doubled down on his call for a wall to boost border security.

Soldiers were originally deployed to the border under an order President Donald …



Read more via Daily MonitorHome – http://bit.ly/2TvnfCG

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[6]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top