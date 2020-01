The Pentagon has identified the U.S. soldier killed in an al-Shabaab attack in Kenya on Sunday. He was Army Spc. Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr. Mayfield Jr., 23, died while supporting Operation Octave Shield, the name for the mission focused on targeting militant groups in Somalia, the Pentagon said.....Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2QxEzrP Get more World News