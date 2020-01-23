The United States Government has warned that it will recover the over $308 million looted and stashed abroad by the former head of state, the late Sani Abacha if it is re-stolen in Nigeria.
The threat followed a February 4, 2020, repatriation pact the Nigerian government signed with …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2wiorCx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The threat followed a February 4, 2020, repatriation pact the Nigerian government signed with …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2wiorCx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]