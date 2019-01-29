World US Turns the Heat on Maduro with Sanctions on Venezuelan Oil – Olisa.tv

#1
The United States on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuela’s state oil company in a coordinated effort with the main opposition leader to cripple embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s power base.

The measures against state-owned PDVSA were presented as a way of preventing the leftist strongman from looting the coffers in …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Up1c0l

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top