US Urges Nigeria to Hold Vote Free of 'Intimidation' – VOA

The United States called Thursday on all sides in Nigeria, including the military, to ensure that next week’s election is "free from outside pressure and intimidation."

Amid mounting tensions over potential violence and vote-rigging, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Feb. 16 vote offered "an opportunity for Nigeria …



