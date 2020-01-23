The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said that the US travel ban on Nigeria came as a rude shock to the country.
The minister, who spoke during the visit of the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, to his office, stressed that …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/38I3gbx
Get More Nigeria Political News
The minister, who spoke during the visit of the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, to his office, stressed that …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/38I3gbx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]