Politics US Visa Ban Came To Us As A Rude Shock – Ngige – Channels Television

#1
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said that the US travel ban on Nigeria came as a rude shock to the country.

The minister, who spoke during the visit of the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, to his office, stressed that …

ngige.JPG

Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/38I3gbx

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top