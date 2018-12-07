Deputy National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has slammed the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar saying that his quest to get the government of the United States to “Vacate Entry Ban” does nothing to enhance his integrity......
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RAFF3L
