Sports Usain Bolt To Undergo Drug Test

Usain Bolt has questioned why he has received a notice for a drugs test from Australia’s anti-doping authority (Asada), saying he is not yet a professional footballer.

The eight-time Olympic sprint champion has been on trial with Central Coast Mariners and scored twice on his first start in a friendly on …



