Entertainment Usher Drops Surprise Album “A” – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
It’s Usher Baby! I just want to get your attention (well, didn’t he already do that?!)

Following his 2016 album Hard II Love, the A album has Future and Gunn as the only features in the 8-track album The album was produced by Zaytoven. …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EdkIKd

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top