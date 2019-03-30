World Utah Legalizes Sex Outside Marriage After Governor Signs Bill Decriminalizing ‘Fornication’ – Time

#1
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a bill that decriminalizes sex outside of marriage in the state.

Herbert signed Senate Bill 43 into law on Wednesday, the governor’s office confirmed to TIME. “Fornication,” which is sex outside of marriage, was classified as a class B misdemeanor and punishable by …



Read more via Time – https://ift.tt/2HKqWSN

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top