Entertainment Utomi, others for RCCG leadership, economic workshop – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, is among the eminent personalities expected to speak at the leadership and economic workshop of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Faithfuls’ Chapel, on Saturday, September 21, at the Christian Missionary Fund House, Ilupeju, Lagos State....

rccg.JPG

via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2LX97zw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top