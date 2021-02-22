Chinedu Iroka
Uzodinma to Okorocha: Your silence over Orlu crisis suspiciouS - New Telegraph
Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has urged authorities to investigate Senator Rochas Okorocha for possible complicity in a crisis rocking Orlu community in the state. The governor, who spoke through his Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cyprian Akaolisa also...
www.newtelegraphng.com