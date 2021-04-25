Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
We can't have a country called Nigeria with violence, destruction of properties, Governors warn
The thirty six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, NGF have said that the only way Nigerians can have a country to call their own is for every Nigerian to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction of properties.
www.vanguardngr.com