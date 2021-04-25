  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Uzodinma: We can’t have a country called Nigeria with violence, destruction of properties, Governors warn – Vanguard Nigeria News


www.vanguardngr.com

We can't have a country called Nigeria with violence, destruction of properties, Governors warn

The thirty six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, NGF have said that the only way Nigerians can have a country to call their own is for every Nigerian to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction of properties.
O

