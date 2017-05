At IL Bagno, our people are our most valuable asset. We inspire, engage and empower our people to be innovative and commit to creating exceptional experiences. Every member of our team is given limitless opportunities for personal and professional growth.









Interested applicants can send their CV via email to career@ilbagnonigeria.com or call: +234 903 474 2414







CURRENT VACANCIES AT IL BAGNO









Sales Executive





Position available (3)



Job Summary



To exploit business opportunities leading to the overall growth in IL Bagno’s sales.



Job Description



Negotiate and win sales for the organization thereby contributing towards the achievement of team and departmental targets. Build and maintain relationships with specifiers and suppliers, for the purpose of creating and strengthening business alliances that complement company's core competencies Participate in sales presentations aimed at pitching for business across pre-determined locations as required in the sales/marketing scorecard Prepare proposals and quotations for the provision of total bathroom solutions, working with the other teams in preparing installation proposals. Manage customer/client accounts, maintaining knowledge of key account status and following up on outstanding invoices and receivables that are due. Assist in conducting after-sales and/or post-project assessments aimed at ascertaining accuracy, promptness of delivery and overall customer satisfaction



Desired Personality



Young Extrovert Intelligent Charming Valiant Warm Enthusiastic Confident Persistent Suave



Competence/Skill



Sales Opportunity and Management Business Development Relationship Management Market place knowledge Strategic Selling Negotiation Financial Acumen Proficient in the use of Excel Influencing Drive for results







Qualification



B. Sc in any related discipline. Minimum of 2.2 4-6 years sales experience



Preferred Age



25-32 years old









Mechanical/Site Engineer





Job Summary



Coordination of all Installation activities to ensure excellent standard of service and high level of customer satisfaction.



Job Description



Preparation of installation quotation Attend to all products and services inquiries by both potential and existing clients Document and maintain up-to-date records such as customer account information, customers’ feedback, maintenance feedback, sub-contractor records, project files, maintenance records etc Resolve product or service problems by clarifying the customer's complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution Analyze customers’ needs and collect customers’ information in order to recommend products & services to improve sales Initiate required action for response to customer service requests for maintenance/installation services, communicate same to the appropriate personnel/departments and ensure prompt feedback Manage installation activities by planning/scheduling daily maintenance/installation activities.



Desired Personality



Smart Cultured Analytical Dutiful Meticulous Intelligent



Competence/Skill



Practical strategic planning ability Attention to detail Time management and prioritization Excellent interpersonal and communication skills Telephone etiquette High ability to Multi-task Customer Focus Initiative & Resourcefulness



Qualification



B. Sc in Mechanical Engineering. Minimum of 2.2 4-6 years relevant experience



Preferred Age



25-32 years old









Accountant





Job Summary



To ensure correct and accurate accounting of company’s financial transactions and operations.



Job Description



Handling of statutory payment remittances: VAT, WHT, P.A.Y.E, e.t.c Weekly and Monthly reconciliation of bank accounts Posting payment vouchers Listing and posting of fixed assets and asset register management Petty Cash Re-imbursement and disbursement Handling of sales pick-up, documentation and lodgment Management of fund flow weekly updates Manage general ledger and sub-ledger reconciliation Perform other duties as assigned by superior



Desired Personality



Young Analytical Smart Discreet Intelligent Meticulous Humble Precise



Competence/Skill



Financial Accounting Proficient in the use of Excel and Numerate software Fixed Assets Accounting Bank Operations Insight Prioritization Initiative / Judgment Attention to Detail



Qualification



B. Sc Accounting/Finance (Minimum of 2.2) and must be a Chartered Accountant 4-6 years accounting experience



Preferred Age



27-35 years old







Interior Architect

Job Summary



To develop and manage key aspects of IL BAGNO’s interior design functions, ensuring hitch free operations that effectively guarantee growth in sales and revenue.



Job Description



Prepare and present feasibility reports and design proposals to clients Prepare and present feasibility reports and design proposals to clients Develop concept plans, designs and design solutions Produce detailed workings, drawings and specifications Advise clients on the practicality of their project Use IT in architectural drawing and design, specifically using software packages such as AutoCAD, 3D Resolve problems and issues that arise during construction/installation activities Institute an appropriate architectural methodology (from initiating drawing, through to plan, execution, monitoring, control and closure) for bathroom and light design projects and drive its successful implementation Lead liaison and engagements with clients, consultants, contractors, vendors on architectural requirements and design concepts



Desired Personality



Smart Cultured Analytical Dutiful Meticulous Intelligent



Competence/Skill



Space planning & design competence Project Planning & Control Ability to analyze and interpret specifications & dimensions Team and Relationship Management Attention to detail Must be familiar with the following software; 3DS Max Design, AutoCAD and Revit Design /Construction Industry Savvy Creativity and Artistic Imagination



Qualification



B.Sc. Architecture from a reputable University with Minimum of 2.2



Preferred Age



27-36 years old