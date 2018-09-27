Vacancy Vacancy for Centre Account Manager at PrepClass Nigeria Limited, Lagos - Ngcareers

#1
Prepclass, one of the most innovation driven edtech companies in Africa needs YOU!

We are in need of a Financial controller to ensure the long-term financial solvency of the company

Do you have the required knowledge or experience to work as a Financial Controller in an extremely fast pace and fast changing organisation? Prepclass was named one of the top 10 most innovative companies in Africa by FastCompany. We have also been featured on Forbes Africa and CNN.



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2xHyfEe – Ngcareers

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top