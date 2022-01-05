Across Nigeria Vacuum Cleaner For Dry And Wet Floor - ₦13,999 | Konga Nigeria


siteadmin

siteadmin

Administrator
Multi-function automotive vacuum cleans wet and dry spills(Items varies in colours), and can even inflate pool floats and air mattresses. The convenient, 3-foot hose allows for the suction of dirt and spills in hard to reach places. This vacuum is special in that it can be plugged into a 12V lighter adapter in a car for portable power on the go. We have added a built-in handle for easy mobility, and the vacuum's light weight allows it to be carried nearly anywhere.

144940_1590688319.jpg

Get details from Konga Nigeria using the link below:

www.konga.com

Vaccum Cleaner For Dry And Wet Floor | Konga Online Shopping

Multi function automotive vacuum cleans wet and dry spills(Items varies in colours), and can even inflate pool floats and air mattresses. The convenient, 3-foot hose allows for suction of dirt and spills in hard to reach places. This vacuum is special in that it can be plugged into a 12V lighter...
www.konga.com www.konga.com
 

Sponsor Posts

Top