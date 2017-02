Emotions and Business do not Mix

When someone goes onto LinkedIn to find a business partner for their latest venture, they want someone who appears to be stable and focused on business. By perpetually sharing your love life details on LinkedIn, you are eliminating yourself as a potential business candidate for anyone who might have otherwise been interested in what you have to offer.



The same can be said for any potential hiring manager you may meet for a job interview. It is well known that hiring managers search for candidates on social media before the interview takes place, and putting your love life on LinkedIn gives hiring managers the impression that you are unprofessional and unable to separate your home life from your job.