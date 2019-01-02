The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that revenue generated from Value Added Tax (VAT), increased by 2.54 per cent in the third quarter, Q3’18 to N273.5 billion.
The NBS announced the figure in a sectoral distribution of value-added tax report for third quarter, 2018 posted on its …
