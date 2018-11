Virgil van Dijk hailed the Netherlands’ belief as his 91st-minute equaliser fired them into the semi-finals of the Nations League after their dramatic 2-2 draw with Germany.The point in Gelsenkirchen was enough for the Dutch to advance to the last four …read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2FJ8km7 Get More Nigeria Sports News