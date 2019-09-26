The proposed increase in the rate of value-added tax from the present 5% to 7.5% has been signed into law.
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2019 finance bill into law in Abuja on Monday.
The bill was submitted to the national assembly alongside the budget.
However, the bill signing is coming 27 days after the 2020 budget was signed into law on December 17.
