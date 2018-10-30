Over one thousand peasant vegetable farmers in Iyana Iba Council Development Area of Lagos on Wednesday benefited from the ongoing Federal government social interventions initiative called Trader Moni.The farmers who have beds of Spinach, Pumpkin leaves popularly called Ugwu, Spring onions, Cabbage among others crops, expressed gratitude to the Federal government for the initiative of giving petty traders loan without collateral.The President of Vegetable and Fruit Association in Lagos State, an ex-service personnel, Mr Suleiman Akanni, who said the farmers contribute largely to the economy of the state and the country at large, promised that the farmers would use the loan to buy seedlings and fertilizer to improve and boost production on their farmlands.On his part, the Coordinator of the Government Empowerment Enterprise Program, Mr Nwagba, assured traders in Lagos that Trader Moni initiative which had been in existence for two years is a continuous exercise stressing that any trader who had registered but not credited yet would soon receive bank alert.The Vice President Professor Yemi Osibajo was received at the market by the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, LASU., Professor Lanre Fagbohun among other dignitaries and artistes.