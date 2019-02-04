World Venezuela: Maduro warns White House will be ‘stained with blood’ if Trump invades – the Guardian

#1
Venezuelaâs embattled leader, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, has warned Donald Trump he will leave the White House âstained with bloodâ if he insists on pursuing what he called a âdirtyâ imperialist conspiracy to overthrow him.

Stop. Stop, Trump! Hold it right there! You are making mistakes that will leave your …



Read more via the Guardian – http://bit.ly/2RBSx98

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top