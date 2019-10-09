Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Venita Akpofure Bags Endorsement Deal With Zaron – Information Nigeria

#1
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Venita Akpofure has clinched a deal as the new Zaron cosmetics ambassador.

The mother of two who entered the show after several evictions captured a lot of hearts during her stay on the show....

venita.JPG

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2pQhvt8

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top