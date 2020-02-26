Looking for an alternative to Verizon Connect? If so, then you're in the right place. Verizon Connect is a leading fleet management tracking software, but it has some significant flaws that make it less than ideal for many companies. This is partly down to operational and software constraints with Verizon Connect, but equally important is the growth and shift in telematics as a whole.
Telematics has really taken off in the last decade and expanded its use cases in a multitude of industries. More businesses than ever before are using telematics software, but they're not all using it in the same way. GPS fleet tracking is now used in agriculture, auto sales, construction, utilities, emergency vehicle tracking (fire/medical), shipping, trucking, and even transporting valuable goods like expensive jewels.
With such a wide range of applications, picking the right software for your business is tricky. What works well for one industry might be subpar for another. The structure and culture of your company is another thing to consider. For example, Verizon Connect typically requires you to enter into a long contract. Is that the kind of thing your company is comfortable with? Is that how you usually operate? Or do you need something more flexible? Let's take a look at the pros and cons of Verizon Connect as well as the best alternatives in 2020.
Verizon Connect Pros and Cons
Before we delve into the Verizon connect alternatives, let's take a balanced look at Verizon Connect. It's an industry leader and popular in the US. It's fair to say that they haven't found themselves in this position by accident. Although the software isn't perfect for every business, it still has its strengths.
Please note that we won't be listing benefits or features that all telematics software has in common in this section or others. For example, monitoring fleet performance, dashboards, GPS tracking and Geo-fencing, monitoring driver behavior. However, we will call out any advanced non standard features or when any expected features are missing.
Pros
- Easy to use.
- inexpensive for what the software is capable of.
- It only takes a few minutes to dispatch and schedule jobs for the day.
- Easy to attach notes and photos to jobs for people in the field.
- It's best for small to medium-sized businesses that have 5 or more vehicles in their fleet.
- No tire management tracking.
- Native reporting is limited, but you can create custom reports.
- Long contract terms.
- Some users have reported inventory tracking issues.
- Projects are difficult to manage.
GPSWOX tracks real-time telematics including live vehicle location tracking, geofencing automated alerts, and recorded tip histories. They use cellular services, dash cams, and wireless sensors to collect, monitor, and analyze fleet information. Samsara estimates that their software reduces idling time by 50% and payout claims by 30%.
Pros
- Easy to use dashboard and app. Also easy to train drivers to use.
- Great sales, customer, and technical support.
- The connection is reliable - Connection issues are infrequent.
- Requesting video clips is extremely fast and easy.
- Dashcam videos and images are of high quality.
- Can be used on different platforms.
- Payment options are restrictive, monthly payments are not supported, users must pay yearly.
- Not the most exciting dashboard since it lacks color.
A global telematics company that allows companies to respond in real-time to driver or fleet issues. The software is focused on maximizing the efficiency of fleets. Their main fleet management tracking software is called MyGeotab.
Pros
- The application is highly customizable making it suitable for almost all businesses.
- It allows you to connect MyGeotab with existing hardware from other vendors.
- Highly scalable - great for fleets of any size.
- Sales and customer support are not handled by Geotab themselves but by a third party.
Fleetio is considered one of the more "modern" fleet management solutions due to its use of advanced AI, customization options, and highly intuitive user interface. They provide fleet management services for some big names by Subaru and Atlas Air, among others.
Pros
- Effective and timely customer service.
- Heavy focus on predictive maintenance and vehicle health.
- A free trial is available so you can try before you buy with Fleetio.
- A huge amount of info on the dashboard so you can track almost anything to do with your fleet vehicles.
- Very quick to implement and easy to use.
- Highly scalable - Capable of managing a large number of fleet vehicles.
- Consistent updates to improve the software.
- The dashboard could be considered cluttered or needlessly complex, especially for smaller businesses.
- Expensive if you want access to all the Fleetio features on offer.
Navixy is a 15-year-old business that focuses on cutting edge fleet management and GPS tracking solutions.
Pros
- Huge online knowledge base with self-service articles on every element of the software.
- "Industry agnostics" - Works well for vans, trucks, cars, and heavy vehicles.
- Flexible pricing options so you can pick what makes the most sense for your business.
- Easy to use with a great user interface.
- Reports are generated quickly and are easy to understand regardless of experience level.
- Reliable and fast customer service.
- The mobile app has been known to be battery intensive.
- Limited options for implementing custom reports and features.
Gurtam is a leading provider of fleet management and GPS tracking software. They provide GPS hardware as well as their flagship fleet management platform called Wialon.
Pros
- They offer every feature you could want from fleet management software including tire management, dispatch management, maintenance tracking, fuel management, accident tracking, driver tracking, mileage tracking, routing, and more.
- 24/7 customer and technical support.
- Ideal for all businesses from small to enterprise in size.
- Flexible and easily customizable.
- The user interface is outdated.
- Training is required to get the most out of the software due to the extensive options available.
Which fleet management solution you choose ultimately comes down to your business and your unique requirements. As a general rule, it's always a good idea to do business with companies that offer great customer service and technical support. Even the most intuitive or advanced software can experience glitches, connection issues, or compatibility issues. When or if these issues arise, you want to be confident that they will be resolved swiftly.